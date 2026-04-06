Unlicensed contractor arrested after allegedly scamming Miami Catholic school out of $220,000

A Miami‑Dade County man is behind bars after authorities say he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Catholic school for repairs that were never completed.

Nestor Olivares, 50, is charged with grand theft of more than $100,000, organized fraud and operating without a contractor's license, according to court records. Investigators allege the theft began in 2024 and involved money paid to repair the roof at St. Kevin's Catholic School.

Court documents show the school paid Olivares more than $220,000 beginning last year for materials and labor to fix the roof. However, prosecutors say no work was ever done.

During a bond court hearing Monday, Olivares appeared before a judge and spoke through an interpreter.

"He doesn't have a valid contractor license in the state of Florida or Miami‑Dade County," Judge Mindy Glazer said during the hearing.

According to investigators, Olivares later tried to negotiate with the school after the work failed to materialize.

Court records state he ultimately promised to issue a full refund by Feb. 26, but the school never received a payment.

After his arrest, Olivares told investigators he was unable to repay the full amount at one time, the documents say.

Olivares remains in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $30,150 bond. As a condition of his release, he will be required to prove any money used to post bond comes from a legitimate source.