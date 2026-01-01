University of Miami fans welcome football team home after win against Ohio State at Cotton Bowl

The University of Miami football team returned to South Florida after their win over Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl in Texas on New Year's Eve, and fans were there to welcome them home.

"It was the best game I've ever seen in my life," said 10-year-old Mason Drujak.

Drujak's family joined a small crowd on University of Miami's campus Thursday afternoon to welcome the football team home from the big win in Cotton Bowl.

"We've been going to games since I started in 2000, saw the 34-game win streak and saw us beat Ohio State before, some might say we didn't, so this was a big game to come back and prove that we deserve to be in the playoffs," said Johnathon Drujak.

Life-long fans said they've been waiting patiently for this win.

"To come full circle 23 years later and to beat them when we were a 10 point disrespectful underdog and to win the game like we did," said Lisa Siegel, "Are you kidding me? It was awesome."

Siegel and her sister, Aimee, said they have been going to University of Miami games since they were toddlers. On Thursday, they brought memorabilia for their dad, who sadly didn't live to see this game.

"My dad, I know him and my mom are watching this, and he is the biggest Canes fan in the world ever. So, I wanted him to be here with us. We got this for him in 1983, and here it is," Siegel said.

Siegel said this season has been about more than just the wins.

"For all their hard work to pay off and inject all this adrenaline into our community, and it brings our community together, it's everything," Siegel said.

A surreal moment for some players from South Florida.

"Its like a childhood dream right here. Just a blessing to be able to see your community happy," said University of Miami Wide Receiver Malachi Toney.

A message Head Coach Mario Cristobal agrees with.

"Growing up when the University of Miami Hurricanes were doing well it brought the entire community together and that's really important to me, and it's one of the big reasons I came home. And we're certainly progressing at a very rapid rate and the trajectory is off the charts, but we have a lot of work to do and we're looking forward to getting better," Cristobal said.

Now, all eyes are on next week and the Fiesta Bowl.

"We get to play another week we earned the right to play another week so we're not done yet we've got a lot of work to do," said University of Miami Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor