United Way of Broward County Mission United gives out 350 meals to area veterans

MIAMI - Hundreds of veterans in Broward County drove off with everything they need for a holiday dinner.

United Way of Broward County Mission United gave out 350 meals to those who have served our country.

It's a great opportunity for this organization to give back

Army Veteran Albert Figueroa said this is yet another way Mission United has offered support.

"They've done a fabulous job. They helped me with housing, other necessities, and everyday things. Because I had become homeless and so I worked with them a lot and it's been very good."

Because their efforts aren't just on Thanksgiving, but every day, offering services to help those who have served our country.

Mission United brings together resources to help service members acclimate to civilian life, focusing on employment, education, legal assistance and housing.

Next year, they will be celebrating 10 years.