Dana White discusses UFC 327 event taking place in Miami on Saturday and partnering with Paramount

Dana White, CEO and President of UFC, sat down exclusively with CBS News Miami on Friday to discuss the upcoming UFC 327 event, a new partnership with Paramount Global, and why the promotion continues to gravitate toward Miami.

The event will take place at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, and viewers will be able to watch on CBS News Miami as well as other Paramount platforms.

White expressed enthusiasm for Paramount Global's commitment to the sport following a recent deal between the two companies.

"Their excitement about the UFC and being involved in the sport, from the day we got the deal done," White said. "I mean, everybody on their team, from Paramount to CBS, has been incredible and creative and coming up with, you know, lots of ideas over the next seven years."

White added that the company's enthusiasm is the most exciting part of the deal. "The deal itself doesn't suck," he said.

Addressing fans who might "be complaining about having to pick up another streaming service in this digital age," White promoted the value of Paramount Plus.

"First of all, if you don't have Paramount Plus right now, you're missing out," White said. He noted the platform offers movies and television shows, including his current addiction, "Land Man, Mob Land."

White contrasted the new deal with the previous arrangement, where fans had to sign up for ESPN Plus and still pay for pay-per-view.

"Now, movies, television shows, everything entertainment is on there. Plus, you get everything UFC on Paramount Plus, and it's cheaper than what a pay-per-view used to be for the entire year," White said.

When he was asked about the importance of bringing in new faces to attract fans, White emphasized fighting skill over star power.

"The only thing I care about is, can you fight, and can you potentially be a world champion?" White said. "All the personality stuff is just, you know, it doesn't hurt if they have personality too. But you can be a deaf mute as long as you're the baddest man or woman on the planet. We're good."

White also praised Miami, calling it one of the best cities in the country, "possibly even the world."

"This is not the city it was back in 2010 when I used to come here," White said, highlighting the city's vibrant energy, great weather, restaurants, hotels, and shopping. "There's just a great energy in this city right now. And you know, especially the weather, how the weather is in a lot of the other places in this country right now, Miami is the place to be."