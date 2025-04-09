UF student deported to Colombia after ICE detention sparks campus protest

A University of Florida student detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near campus has returned to Colombia, following his arrest last month by Gainesville police for an expired vehicle registration, officials said.

Felipe Zapata-Velasquez, 27, was taken into custody on March 28 and later voluntarily deported, according to ICE.

Campus rally supports detained student

About 100 UF students rallied on campus Wednesday to protest Zapata-Velasquez's detention and demand university intervention.

"Tense. A lot of international students are very scared," said sophomore Stephen Sykes, a participant in the demonstration.

Body camera footage obtained by CBS News Miami shows Gainesville police pulling Zapata-Velasquez over on March 28 for an expired registration, last renewed in 2023.

"You have your driver's license with you?" an officer asks. Zapata-Velasquez provides a Colombian ID and confirms he's an international student at UF. Officers then inform him his license is suspended and order him out of the car.

ICE officials said Zapata-Velasquez held an F-1 student visa, terminated last year.

In the video, he tells police he transferred from Santa Fe College to UF and was updating his information. He was handcuffed, taken into custody and transferred to the Krome Detention Center in Miami-Dade County.

His mother, Claudia Velasquez, expressed distress after his arrest. "We're not sleeping. Eating is like torture because we don't know if he's eating. We don't know where he is. There's no communication," she told CBS News Miami in Spanish.

Deportation and university response

More than a week later, ICE reported Zapata-Velasquez voluntarily deported. His mother told CBS News Miami she's relieved he's home, focusing now on his well-being. Some UF students, including Sykes, hope the university will act. "It's our university's responsibility to protect their students," he said.

UF's Director of Public Affairs, Cynthia Roldan, confirmed Zapata-Velasquez is a third-year undergraduate majoring in Food and Resource Economics at the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. She cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) as limiting further disclosure.

Felipe's mom releases a statement

"As the mother of Felipe Zapata Velásquez, I wish to inform you that my son has returned to Colombia from Miami. However, his immigration and academic situation with the University of Florida remains unresolved. We trust he will receive the necessary support to complete his professional education."

"At this time, Felipe is in a process of physical and emotional recovery and we are prioritizing his overall well-being and health."

"We await responses from the relevant authorities through the attorney representing him, who has advised against public statements for now."

"I sincerely thank those who have shown interest, solidarity and support regarding my son's situation. Once his circumstances are fully clarified, and if he deems it appropriate, Felipe will personally address any further requests or communications. "

Claudia Velásquez

Mother of Felipe Zapata Velásquez