Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Coast Guard to offload 12,471 pounds of illicit drugs valued over $141 million in Miami Beach

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

The U.S. Coast Guard is expected to offload tens of thousands of illicit drugs with a street value of over $141 million on Thursday morning in Miami Beach.

Members of the USCG cutter ship Valiant are scheduled to offload "12,471 pounds of illicit narcotics with a street value of more than $141 million" from a Caribbean drug bust at the Coast Guard Base Miami Beach at 9 a.m., the naval force said.

The USCG said the offload is a culmination of six interdictions conducted by U.S. and international naval agencies and their vessels, including:

  • USCG Valiant
  • USCG Joseph Doyle
  • Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Groningen
  • Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Harry DeWolf
  • USCG Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.