U.S. Coast Guard to offload 12,471 pounds of illicit drugs valued over $141 million in Miami Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard is expected to offload tens of thousands of illicit drugs with a street value of over $141 million on Thursday morning in Miami Beach.
Members of the USCG cutter ship Valiant are scheduled to offload "12,471 pounds of illicit narcotics with a street value of more than $141 million" from a Caribbean drug bust at the Coast Guard Base Miami Beach at 9 a.m., the naval force said.
The USCG said the offload is a culmination of six interdictions conducted by U.S. and international naval agencies and their vessels, including:
- USCG Valiant
- USCG Joseph Doyle
- Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Groningen
- Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Harry DeWolf
- USCG Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.