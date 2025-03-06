U.S. Coast Guard to offload 12,471 pounds of illicit drugs valued over $141 million in Miami Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard is expected to offload tens of thousands of illicit drugs with a street value of over $141 million on Thursday morning in Miami Beach.

Members of the USCG cutter ship Valiant are scheduled to offload "12,471 pounds of illicit narcotics with a street value of more than $141 million" from a Caribbean drug bust at the Coast Guard Base Miami Beach at 9 a.m., the naval force said.

The USCG said the offload is a culmination of six interdictions conducted by U.S. and international naval agencies and their vessels, including:

USCG Valiant

USCG Joseph Doyle

Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Groningen

Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Harry DeWolf

USCG Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.