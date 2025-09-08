Two women arrested after undercover sting exposes illegal gambling at Miami arcade, MDSO says

Authorities arrested two women Saturday night after an undercover operation led to the discovery of what investigators described as an illegal gambling house operating out of a business in western Miami-Dade.

According to arrest affidavits, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office detectives executed a search warrant at Galaxy Arcade, located at 12218 SW 8th Street, around 8 p.m. on Sept. 6. Investigators said undercover officers had conducted multiple operations at the arcade between Aug. 13 and Sept. 6, where electronic gaming machines allegedly paid out cash to customers.

Undercover detectives detail cash payouts at Galaxy Arcade

During the most recent operation, two undercover detectives were each issued $50 in official funds and entered the arcade. They reported being greeted by Beatriz Vichot, 60, who allegedly promoted a weekend gambling offer and told them she would start bingo if 10 customers were present.

The detectives said they played machines resembling slot machines and later received a $23 cash payout from Vichot, who was identified as the sole employee on site.

At about 8:55 p.m., detectives entered with a search warrant and detained approximately 12 patrons who were actively gambling, according to the arrest affidavits.

Vichot was arrested on charges including bookmaking, keeping a gambling house, and possession of a gambling device.

Second woman arrested as investigation expands

About an hour later, authorities said Kenia Landa, 52, arrived at the arcade.

Landa was taken into custody at 9:53 p.m. that day and charged with bookmaking, renting a property for gambling purposes, keeping a gambling house, and possession of a gambling device.

Detectives noted in their report that Galaxy Arcade "serves no legitimate purpose other than facilitating illegal gambling with cash payouts." Both women were booked into jail with their cases scheduled for review at a state attorney's pre-file conference on Sept. 8.