Two teens seriously injured in Fort Lauderdale jet ski crash, officials say

Two teens in critical condition following jet ski crash in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say

Two teenage girls were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving personal watercraft in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Crash reported near NE 24th Court

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Northeast 24th Court, fire rescue officials said.

The girls were riding in tandem on one watercraft when it struck a dock, officials said.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the agency.

Investigation underway

Fort Lauderdale police were on the scene and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified and will lead the investigation, fire rescue officials said.