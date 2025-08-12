Watch CBS News
Local News

Two teens seriously injured in Fort Lauderdale jet ski crash, officials say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Two teens in critical condition following jet ski crash in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say
Two teens in critical condition following jet ski crash in Fort Lauderdale, authorities say 00:49

Two teenage girls were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving personal watercraft in the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Crash reported near NE 24th Court

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of Northeast 24th Court, fire rescue officials said.

The girls were riding in tandem on one watercraft when it struck a dock, officials said.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the agency.

Investigation underway

Fort Lauderdale police were on the scene and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified and will lead the investigation, fire rescue officials said.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue