Two hurt in overnight crash near Young Circle in Hollywood

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD - A driver lost control and was involved in a violent wreck in Hollywood.

It happened overnight on Hollywood Boulevard near S 17th Avenue, adjacent to Young Circle.

The car flipped over and came to rest near The Ulitmate Pet grooming spa. The vehicle's bumper came to rest across the street.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver may not have been familiar with the roundabout which is a common spot for accidents. 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 5:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

