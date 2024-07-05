Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after shopping center shooting near Doral; 5 detained

MIAMI — One man is dead and two other men were hospitalized after a shooting at a Northwest Miami-Dade shopping center on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:09 p.m., Miami-Dade Police were called out to shots fired in the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street near Doral. When officers arrived, they found three men -- one of which was dead, MDPD Det. Andre Martin told reporters.

One of the men was airlifted to the hospital and the other was brought in by ground transport. Their conditions are currently unknown at this time.

Martin told reporters that five men were detained by police but their involvement with the shooting has not been confirmed. He also said the "hectic scene" was an isolated incident stemming from a dispute that happened in the back of the shopping center that turned physical. Officers stopped a white SUV at the scene, which held those were eventually detained.

"It could have been a very dangerous situation," Martin said.

The relationship between those detained and those injured and killed are not known at this time.

The block on NW 36th Street that the shopping center occupies is currently blocked off for the investigation, but Martin said businesses are allowed to remain open.

As MDPD's Homicide Bureau investigates, Martin also told reporters that firearms were recovered at the scene. Other details relating to the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.