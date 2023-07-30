Watch CBS News
Local News

Two family dogs killed, firefighter injured in Miami Gardens home fire

By Joe Gorchow

/ CBS Miami

Two family pets killed, firefighter injured in Miami Gardens home fire
Two family pets killed, firefighter injured in Miami Gardens home fire 02:08

MIAMI GARDENS -- Two dogs were killed and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out in a Miami Gardens home Saturday afternoon, according to Miami- Dade Fire Rescue.

The fire happened along NE 215th Street, in the Andover neighborhood around early afternoon on Saturday, the wife told CBS News Miami. 

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire started in the back of the house and spread through and into the attic. 

"It was an extensive fire. Extended up into the attic space with made it a little bit more difficult to get to them." said said Battalion Chief Christopher.

13 people in the home were displaced without any injuries reported, according to officials. 

A firefighter did sustain a minor injury while helping contain the house fire. 

"Red Cross has already been contacted and they're aware of the situation and they are responding." Said Chief Christopher. 

Joe Gorchow
Joe-Gorchow.jpg

Joe Gorchow joins CBS4 News as a seasoned reporter and anchor with extensive live and breaking news experience. Joe's competitive nature and passion for connecting with the community blend perfectly into his role at WFOR. He strives to provide the coverage our viewers deserve.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 8:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.