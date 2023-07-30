Two family dogs killed, firefighter injured in Miami Gardens home fire

MIAMI GARDENS -- Two dogs were killed and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out in a Miami Gardens home Saturday afternoon, according to Miami- Dade Fire Rescue.

The fire happened along NE 215th Street, in the Andover neighborhood around early afternoon on Saturday, the wife told CBS News Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire started in the back of the house and spread through and into the attic.

"It was an extensive fire. Extended up into the attic space with made it a little bit more difficult to get to them." said said Battalion Chief Christopher.

13 people in the home were displaced without any injuries reported, according to officials.

A firefighter did sustain a minor injury while helping contain the house fire.

"Red Cross has already been contacted and they're aware of the situation and they are responding." Said Chief Christopher.