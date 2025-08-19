Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami duo nabbed with $176,000 in stolen Rolex, Audemars Piguet watches and cash, police say

By Anna McAllister,
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Man, woman accused of targeting clubgoers to steal expensive watches, authorities say
Man, woman accused of targeting clubgoers to steal expensive watches, authorities say 02:56

Two suspects are in custody after allegedly following nightclub patrons wearing expensive watches back to their homes and robbing them at gunpoint in Miami and Miami Beach, according to police.

Police say luxury watches, cash recovered

Investigators said 30-year-old Dwight Gustave and 41-year-old Adria Banks watched victims outside clubs such as Space in Miami before carrying out the robberies.

Police said Banks acted as the getaway driver while Gustave, often wearing a mask or hoodie, confronted the victims with a firearm.

According to police, a search of Gustave's home turned up a Rolex watch worth about $20,000, an Audemars Piguet watch valued at roughly $140,000, and more than $16,000 in cash.

 In total, police said they recovered more than $176,000 in stolen goods.

Investigators cite prior criminal history

Miami Beach police said Gustave was arrested in 2020 and served five years in prison for robbery-related crimes. They also said Banks is currently on probation for stealing more than $500,000 worth of high-end jewelry.

According to police, Gustave is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faces multiple counts of armed robbery, with bond still to be set.

Banks was arrested in Broward County and faces several charges, including burglary, grand theft, and violating probation.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who was targeted to come forward.

Anna McAllister

Anna McAllister joined the CBS 4 team as a reporter in December 2022 and is ecstatic to be back in South Florida.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue