Miami duo nabbed with $176,000 in stolen Rolex, Audemars Piguet watches and cash, police say

Man, woman accused of targeting clubgoers to steal expensive watches, authorities say

Two suspects are in custody after allegedly following nightclub patrons wearing expensive watches back to their homes and robbing them at gunpoint in Miami and Miami Beach, according to police.

Police say luxury watches, cash recovered

Investigators said 30-year-old Dwight Gustave and 41-year-old Adria Banks watched victims outside clubs such as Space in Miami before carrying out the robberies.

Police said Banks acted as the getaway driver while Gustave, often wearing a mask or hoodie, confronted the victims with a firearm.

According to police, a search of Gustave's home turned up a Rolex watch worth about $20,000, an Audemars Piguet watch valued at roughly $140,000, and more than $16,000 in cash.

In total, police said they recovered more than $176,000 in stolen goods.

Investigators cite prior criminal history

Miami Beach police said Gustave was arrested in 2020 and served five years in prison for robbery-related crimes. They also said Banks is currently on probation for stealing more than $500,000 worth of high-end jewelry.

According to police, Gustave is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faces multiple counts of armed robbery, with bond still to be set.

Banks was arrested in Broward County and faces several charges, including burglary, grand theft, and violating probation.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who was targeted to come forward.