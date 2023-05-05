Watch CBS News
TurboTax sending checks to taxpayers who could have filed for free

MIAMI - TurboTax will pay $141 million to taxpayers who could have filed for free.

The payments are part of a 2022 settlement over online ads that sent customers to TurboTax's paid service. 

Millions of Americans who were charged for tax preparation that should have been free will get settlement checks from TurboTax beginning next week.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said TurboTax owner Intuit will make payments ranging from $29 to $85 to more than four million taxpayers.

The settlement is for those who filed returns for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 and were eligible to use TurboTax's IRS Free File program but ended up in a TurboTax paid program.  

