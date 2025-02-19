Trump's motorcade through Miami-Dade brings delays, sparks mixed reactions

MIAMI - For about 30 minutes, traffic at the busy intersection of NW 87th Avenue and 36th Street came to a halt as police cleared the way for President Donald Trump to leave his golf resort.

Trump is in town to attend an investment conference at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. The event is sponsored by Saudi government entities.

President Donald Trump visited Miami on Wednesday. CBS News Miami

On Wednesday afternoon, some drivers, like Jorge O'Reilly, were fed up with the standstill.

"We've been out here 45 minutes stuck in traffic and we're trying to get to work," O'Reilly said. "We got calls to handle and they have us stopped here."

Others took the delay in stride, viewing it as a unique experience.

"I was the last one that didn't get through, but how often can you say you saw your president come right before you?" said driver Cathleen Valdez.



More delays likely in the future

With Trump expected to spend significant time at his Doral resort, especially in the winter months, local drivers can anticipate more of these security-related road closures.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said the road is usually closed for only a few minutes, just long enough to ensure a safe escort.

"It's not for hours on end, very rarely," Lopez said.

Police agencies from across Miami-Dade County assist in securing the president's route, deploying officers at key points along the way.

Having managed similar visits during Trump's presidency from 2016 to 2020, local law enforcement is familiar with the process.



Cost of security still unclear

The price tag for these operations remains unknown.

When asked about the financial impact, Lopez said costs vary depending on the length of Trump's stay.

"Is there any kind of reimbursement for these types of visits?" CBS News Miami asked.

"At the time, no," Lopez said. "That's something that we are exploring."

Lopez emphasized that the heavy police presence is not just about protecting the president but ensuring the safety of local residents and visitors as well.