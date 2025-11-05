Trump touts economic record, blasts Democrats at Miami business forum

MIAMI — On the anniversary of his re-election, President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of thousands at the America Business Forum, using his time on stage to tout his economic record and reflect on his 2024 election victory.

Trump recalls Florida election victory

The president began his nearly hour-long speech around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, recalling what he called the "biggest victory ever in Florida, including right here in a place called Miami-Dade County."

Trump headlined day one of the two-day summit at the Kaseya Center, joining a lineup of global business leaders and Fortune 500 CEOs. The event also featured Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Machado, who praised the president's stance on Venezuela's regime, calling his approach "absolutely correct."

Politics dominate business-focused forum

While the forum focused on business and innovation, Trump spent much of his speech addressing national politics, criticizing Democrats in Congress and defending his administration's handling of the economy and the ongoing government shutdown, now in its 36th day.

"Day by day, we're making America affordable again," Trump said, promising a "record pace" of recovery.

Miami highlighted as symbol of freedom

Miami was a central theme throughout the day's speeches, celebrated for its economic strength and its history as a haven for people seeking freedom and opportunity.

"For generations, Miami has been a haven for those fleeing," Trump said.

Suarez presents Trump with city key

The president's visit ended with a ceremonial moment as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez presented Trump with a key to the city.

Trump joked that he'd keep it in the Oval Office before moving it to his Doral golf course, as Suarez quipped, "You like real estate, right? This is a key that really opens some really nice presidential library real estate."

That property, however, is now at the center of a legal dispute as Miami Dade College appeals an injunction blocking the land transfer.

Local leaders attend president's address

Local leaders, including Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, Doral Mayor Kristi Fraga and Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago, were also in attendance for the president's address.

Trump warns of political choices ahead

Trump also touched on Democrats' recent wins in key races. "After last night's results. The decision facing all of Americans could not be more clearer. We have a choice between communism and common sense."