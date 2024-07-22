Watch CBS News
Trump supporters at Mar-a-Lago: "It doesn't matter who they put in, we've got this"

PALM BEACH - Republican voters visiting Mar-a-Lago on Monday reacted to President Joe Biden's decision not to run for another term. For them, this is not a contest. They believe Trump will win regardless of the opponent. 

Michelle Seitz and her friends who are on a girls' trip from Ohio were in Palm Beach County to see a concert but said a stop at the home of former President Donald Trump was a must. 

"President Trump is the first to bring us together. He believes in our freedom," she said. 

CBS News Miami asked about President Joe Biden's decision to leave the race over the weekend. 

"I think it was appropriate he step down. He wasn't cognitive," she said. 

Seitz and her friends plan on voting for Trump in the fall, like other visitors we spoke to on Monday, many of whom were only able to see the back of the estate. 

Over the weekend, the Secret Service began blocking the southern portion of the Ocean Road that runs in front of Mar-a-Lago. At the north end, of the Ocean Road, there is a checkpoint.  

The stepped-up security is a result of the recent assassination attempt on Trump.

Priscilla Guerrero visiting from California thought it was appropriate. "In light of the attempt, I think it's a good idea," she said. 

The Creech family, also Trump supporters say Biden dropping out of the race won't make a difference. They believe Trump will be elected. 

"It doesn't matter who they put in we've got this in the bag," said Danielle Creech. 

