Did land transfer for Trump's presidential library in Miami violate state's Sunshine Law? Facing South Florida investigates

CBS News Miami's Jim Defede goes in-depth on the second vote by the Miami Dade College Trustees to donate land for the proposed Trump Presidential Library.

Defede talks with trustee Roberto Alonso about the rationale for giving away land valued at up to $300 million for the project. DeFede also asks whether he and his fellow trustees violated Florida's Sunshine Law by failing to be transparent during the process.

Also joining Defede is Marvin Dunn, the professor and historian who filed the initial lawsuit. He explains why he is continuing his legal battle over the land transfer.

Guests: Roberto Alonso/Trustee, Miami Dade College

Marvin Dunn/Historian