Trump Presidential Library Vote | Facing South Florida In this week’s edition of Facing South Florida: CBS News Miami's Jim Defede goes in-depth on the second vote by the Miami Dade College Trustees to donate land for the proposed Trump Presidential Library. Defede talks with trustee Roberto Alonso about the reasoning behind giving away land that is valued as high as $300 million for the project. Jim also asks if he and his fellow trustees violated Florida’s Sunshine Law by not being transparent during the process. Also joining Defede is Marvin Dunn, the professor and historian who filed the initial lawsuit. He explains why he is continuing his legal battle over the land transfer. Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. EST.