Trump Presidential Library in downtown Miami faces lawsuit alleging it would financially benefit the president

A new lawsuit is challenging plans tied to President Donald Trump's future presidential library in Miami, alleging the project could violate a constitutional provision barring presidents from accepting gifts that financially benefit them.

The legal action focuses on a proposed transfer of land from Miami Dade College to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation. Plaintiffs argue the deal violates the Constitution's Domestic Emoluments Clause, an anti-corruption measure intended to prevent sitting presidents from profiting from government-related transactions.

Under preliminary plans, the proposed library would be placed close to the Freedom Tower. Renderings show a large development that goes beyond a traditional presidential archive, potentially including a hotel, office space, and other commercial features.

Attorney Jerry Greenberg, who represents the plaintiffs, said the scope of the project raises concerns about personal financial gain by a sitting president.

"Presidential libraries that have been built have had various structures for the land transfers to the nonprofits that have run these libraries," Greenberg said. "The difference here is that the Trumps have made it very clear that they plan to use this parcel for personal gain. The president himself has said he doesn't build libraries and museums".

The lawsuit argues that allowing such a transfer could create incentives for states to enrich a president in hopes of favorable federal treatment. In court filings, plaintiffs contend that "every state could stand to benefit … from securing the president's favor," warning the practice could lead to unequal distribution of federal resources. Plaintiffs suggest that perceived financial ties could influence how aid is distributed.

The property at the center of the dispute spans about 2.6 acres and has been appraised at more than $67 million. Some real estate experts estimate its market value could be significantly higher.

Greenberg said the project would be less controversial if it were limited to a conventional library. "If this were actually just a presidential library, it would be a very different situation," he said. "But they have made very clear this is for-profit ventures, and that's why we are here".

Representatives for the Trump Presidential Library Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.