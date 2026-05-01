Trump's executive order tightening U.S. sanctions on Cuba is a warning to other countries, expert says

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday, tightening U.S. sanctions on Cuba, expanding penalties on the island's government and foreign companies that do business with it.

The order builds on sanctions introduced earlier this year and signals that Cuba remains a priority for the administration, even as the United States navigates other international conflicts, experts say.

The new measures increase pressure on foreign financial institutions by threatening their access to U.S. markets if they continue to work with Cuban government entities. The administration says the sanctions are also intended to discourage deeper involvement from foreign adversaries.

Andy Gómez, a professor of Cuban studies at the University of Miami, said the executive order carries broader geopolitical implications. He said it can be seen as a warning to countries like Russia and China to keep their distance.

"This is the hidden message behind what has been written, and that's how I read it," he said.

The tightening of sanctions comes as Raul Castro has a rare public appearance at a Cuban parade

Friday's rare public appearance by Raúl Castro during Cuba's May Day parade could be seen as a calculated effort to project strength.

"You're talking about a man who is turning 95 years old," Gómez said. "It sends the message that he's still the one calling the shots".

According to Gómez, the sanctions also include an implicit warning about migration. He said the administration is signaling to Cuban leaders that a large-scale migration to the United States will not be tolerated.

The executive order could have significant consequences for foreign banks, which risk losing access to the U.S. financial system if they conduct business with the Cuban government.

South Florida Rep. Carlos Giménez praised the sanctions.

"The newly implemented sanctions against the Cuban regime are necessary to target its security apparatus—the machine that jails political prisoners and oppresses its people," Giménez said. "Anyone who props up this tyranny will face serious consequences. We must end this repressive regime that continues to pose a significant threat to our national security. The days of impunity are over. Freedom and our security are not negotiable".

In South Florida, where Cuban Americans closely monitor U.S. policy toward the island, the announcement has reinforced long-standing concerns.

Gómez said frustration has been growing within the Cuban American community as U.S. attention has shifted to conflicts abroad.

"This move shows Cuba it hasn't been forgotten," Gómez said. "Even with other international priorities, the issue of Cuba is still on the table".

Gómez added that Americans should pay attention to ship activity departing from San Diego, which he said could serve as an early indicator of potential movement related to U.S.-Cuba relations.