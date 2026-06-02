Release of South Florida Cuban man from "Alligator Alcatraz" celebrated by President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is publicly celebrating the release of a South Florida Cuban man who spent months detained at the controversial immigration facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz" in the Florida Everglades.

In a Truth Social post Sunday night, Trump wrote "Welcome Home" to 54-year-old Justo Betancourt, whose detention case gained attention after his daughter became an outspoken critic of federal immigration policies and conditions inside the facility.

"Welcome home to Justo Betancourt, whose daughter Arianne fought very hard to free her father from Alligator Alcatraz," Trump wrote in the post. "Enjoy your freedom together."

Trump's Truth Social post surprised Justo Betancourt, his daughter

The post surprised both Betancourt and his daughter, Arianne Betancourt, who said they did not expect acknowledgment from President Trump.

"Does this mean he's changing his tune and realizing that what's happening is inhumane and cruel and that we need to do better?" Arianne Betancourt told CBS News Miami.

She added that she hopes the message could signal a broader shift in policy.

"I don't know how to take it, but we'll take it as a sign that there might be a wave of change for the better," she said.

Justo Betancourt, a Cuban immigrant living in Miami, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on October 29 after reporting to a scheduled annual immigration appointment in Miramar.

According to his family and court records, Betancourt was transferred between detention centers in Florida and Texas before eventually being held at the Everglades detention facility known as Alligator Alcatraz.

His release came on May 13 after a U.S. District Judge granted his petition for a writ of habeas corpus, ruling that he had been wrongfully detained. The judge ordered the federal government to release him within 48 hours.

"If my daughter doesn't fight like she fought for me, you never get out," Justo Betancourt said.

Unlike in other immigration-related rulings, Trump's social media post did not criticize the judge's decision.

Arianne Betancourt believes there may be significance in that.

"And that will inspire him to shut down Alligator Alcatraz and get some more of these men back with their families," she said.

Future of Alligator Alcatraz remains uncertain

CBS News Miami first reported three weeks ago that the facility is expected to close sometime in June, although federal officials have not confirmed a shutdown.

In a statement to CBS News Miami on Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said operations at the detention center continue.

"Daily operations at Alligator Alcatraz continue as usual," DHS said in a statement. "(Immigration and Customs Enforcement) makes custody determinations daily, on a case-by-case basis in accordance with U.S. law and various factors to ensure individuals' presence for immigration proceedings or removal from the United States."

Over the weekend, Justo and Arianne Betancourt returned to the detention center for a vigil supporting other families with loved ones still detained there.

Arianne Betancourt said she hopes their story helps others continue fighting for relatives in immigration custody.

"To know that we're getting some acknowledgment shows that every risk I took and every sacrifice I made was for the better," she said.

Following his release, Justo Betancourt was initially required to wear an ankle monitor. His family says that restriction has since been removed.