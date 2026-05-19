Remains of Fort Lauderdale mother missing since 2014 found in Miami, investigators say

The 12-year search for answers has concluded for the family of Trukita Scott, a mother of two who suddenly disappeared in 2014.

On Tuesday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirmed that Scott's remains were positively identified after being unearthed in Miami a week ago. Scott's family thanked investigators for never giving up on the case.

Scott had gone to see her former boyfriend the day she vanished. Her family says they always suspected Carl Watts had something to do with her disappearance, but he always denied any wrongdoing.

Police say Watts recently broke his silence during a court hearing where he provided information on where Trukita Scott was buried. Watts is currently serving a 45-year prison term for killing his wife, Shandell Harris, in 2022. Watts is not charged in connection with Scott's disappearance, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

"It's been a long 12 years, every day thinking what happened," said Charles Scott, Trukita's father.

Her aunt shared, "We choose to remember Trukita. For the love she gave and the lives she touched".

The confirmation was not the ending the family wanted, and her father shared a message for parents everywhere. "I don't want anyone to go through what I went through with my daughter. It's hard — stay in touch with your kids. If you see something not right, you can do something about it," Charles Scott said.