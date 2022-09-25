Tropical storm prep: Sandbag locations

SANDBAG DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS

Distribution centers were handing out sandbags ahead of tropical system. CBS4

Miami-Dade County

Monday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Douglas Park 2755 SW 37th Ave.

Grapeland Park 1550 NW 37th Ave.

Little Haiti Soccer Park 6301 NE 2nd Ave.



Seminole County

Additional sandbag locations are opening Monday at 11 a.m.

Boombah Sports Complex

3450 E. Lake Mary Blvd, Sanford

8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Red Bug Lake Park

3600 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

(Opens tomorrow at 11 a.m.)

Softball Complex

2200 North Street, Altamonte Springs

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

(Opens tomorrow at 11 a.m.)

Empty bags and dirt will be available; but operations are self-serve and individuals need to bring their own shovel and gloves.

There is a limit of up to 15 bags per household. Locations will be staffed and assistance will be provided to elderly individuals and those with special needs.