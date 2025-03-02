The Tristin Murphy Act | Facing South Florida There has been a major development in the aftermath of our CBS News Miami documentary "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy." The Florida Senate president is now pushing a bill to reform how mentally ill people are treated in the state’s criminal justice system. State Senator Jennifer Bradley introduced the bill this past week, which will offer treatment rather than prison for people with mental illness like Tristin. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks with Bradley about the details of the bill and what she is hoping to accomplish with this legislation. Guest: State Sen. Jennifer Bradley/ R- 6th District