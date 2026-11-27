An investigation is underway after the Broward Sheriff's Office said a triple shooting unfolded in Lauderdale Lakes early Friday morning.

BSO said it happened around 4 a.m. along the 3200 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue. Deputies said they arrived to find three victims suffering. All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, with BSO describing the injuries as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.