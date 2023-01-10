Suspect sought after shooting at Pembroke Park apartents leaves 1 dead, 2 others hurt

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Pembroke Park and the Broward County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday were searching for the person who shot three people Monday night, killing a man and wounding two other.

A man died at the scene and two other were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Information about their conditions was pending.

Police have not identified any of the people who were shot or said publicly if they have identified the shooter.

According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.

Investigators have not said if the victims know the person who shot them or if the incident was targeted or random.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.