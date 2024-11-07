Ex-Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez found guilty in corruption case

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade jury deliberated for about three hours before returning two guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon in the corruption case against former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez.

He was found guilty on one count of unlawful compensation and one count of conspiracy.

Inside the courtroom, Martinez's family surrounded him in a scene filled with tears and hugs following the verdict.

Martinez expressed his disappointment, stating that he believes the jury made an error. "This is more than disappointing," Martinez said. "The jury got it wrong."

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on the verdict:

"In every public corruption prosecution, an attempt is made to belittle the evidence by claiming that politics, not the proofs, are the source of the criminal charges. With the guilty verdict against former County Commissioner Joe Martinez," she said, "twelve Miami-Dade County citizens weighed the evidence, heard all the testimony, and decided that using one's elected position for a financial benefit will not be tolerated in this community. I applaud the talented prosecutorial team of Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Tim VanderGiesen and Assistant State Attorney William Gonzalez for effectively bringing forth the essential case elements that led to this verdict."

The trial had moved into its final phase earlier in the day, as the jury deliberated on whether Martinez was guilty of accepting bribes in exchange for political influence.

Martinez was accused of accepting $15,000 from the owner of a local supermarket who faced substantial fines due to code violations related to excessive storage containers on the property.

Prosecutors alleged that, in return for the payment, Martinez promised to push favorable legislation before the Miami-Dade County Commission, though the proposed legislation was never brought to a vote.

Prosecutor Tim VanderGiesen argued that Martinez attempted to exploit his public office for personal gain.

"Mr. Martinez cannot use his position or authority to benefit himself personally, and that's what he was trying to do," VanderGiesen told the jury.

Martinez's defense attorney, Ben Kuehne, countered by portraying the former commissioner as a dedicated public servant with a long record of integrity.

"There's one quality that shows through his honorable and honored service," Kuehne said. "His call to duty to serve the public his entire life."

Martinez and his attorney maintain that the verdict is both legally and factually incorrect, and they plan to pursue an acquittal. "We will try to overturn the verdict and go for acquittal," Kuehne stated.

Martinez, who faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison, is due back in court on December 20, when a sentencing date is expected to be set.