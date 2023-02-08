Trial in murder of XXXTentacion: Jurors see surveillance video that captured rapper's murder

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Jurors on Wednesday for the first time witnessed the gripping surveillance video that captured the murder of local rap star XXXTentacion who was shot and killed outside a Broward County motorbike shop.

Robert Allen testifying about the moments that led to the death of XXXTentacion in 2018. CBS 4

Prosecutors showed the silent, graphic video that was filmed by surveillance cameras on June 18, 2018 that documented the final minutes of the life of XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jasay Onfroy.

The 20-year-old music artist was gunned down during a robbery outside RIVA Motorsports while he sat in his i8 BMW, waiting to drive out of the sport shop's driveway.

According to Tuesday's testimony, Onfroy was carrying $50,000 in cash in a Louis Vuitton satchel, money he obtained from a Coconut Creek bank. He had intended to use the funds to buy a motor bike from the shop.

Michael Boatwright, 27, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, are each facing first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm charges They are all standing trial together after Judge Michael Usan rejected a request to try them separately.

Robert Allen, 26, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree murder and he spent much of the day on the stand telling jurors what happened in the moments before, during and after XXXTentacion was shot and killed.

Wearing a tan prison jumpsuit, Allen, testifying for the prosecution, had to be reminded several times by prosecutors and defense lawyers to speak up as he recounted what happened the day Onfroy was killed.