Traz Powell, the story of the man who shaped Miami's high school football legacy

Who was Nathaniel "Traz" Powell? The man who shaped Miami's high school football

MIAMI - On game nights, Traz Powell Stadium pulses with an energy unmatched in South Florida high school football.

Dubbed "the Mecca," it is the epicenter of local gridiron excellence, but for many fans packing the stands, the man behind the name remains a mystery.

"The fans we get now don't know who Traz Powell was," said longtime stadium announcer William "The Voice" Wilcox. "It's very important that they know."

Nathaniel "Traz" Powell was one of Miami's pioneering African American athletes, a trailblazer whose impact stretched far beyond the field.

The first Black player to score a touchdown in the Orange Bowl

Born and raised in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, the son of a laundress and a laborer at the city incinerator, Powell made his mark early.

As a young man, he played football at Booker T. Washington High School before becoming a Black College All-American at Florida A&M University.

In 1947, Powell etched his name into history when he became the first Black player to score a touchdown in the Orange Bowl.

The moment came during the Orange Blossom Classic, an annual showcase for the nation's top Black college teams.

Powell, playing for Florida A&M, hauled in a 45-yard pass to break a scoreless tie against Hampton Institute.

"For years to come, Blacks around the state would speak about his touchdown as if he'd been Rosa Parks refusing to surrender her seat," the Miami Herald once wrote.

A beloved coach, teacher and mentor

After a brief stint in professional football, Powell returned to Miami, where he became a revered coach, teacher and mentor.

Over the years, he shaped the lives of countless young athletes, guiding them on and off the field. He led his teams to six state championships while breaking down racial barriers in sports.

"When I was growing up in the late '60s and early '70s, African Americans were finding their niche, and I think he was one of the reasons why they did," said Larry Blustein, a former student and now a respected high school sports analyst.

"A lot of people did not regard the African American athlete on the same par as the whites. Traz Powell was all about bringing people together."

Powell passed away in 1980, but his legacy endures.

In 1988, Miami-Dade County honored him by naming the stadium after him, a fitting tribute to a man who did so much for the game and the community.

"He was a pillar of the community," Wilcox said. "And we should never forget that."