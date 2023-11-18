Watch CBS News
Tow truck driver dead following hit-and-run while assisting disabled car on I-95 South

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A tow trucker driver is dead following an early morning hit-and-run while he was assisting a disabled car on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning.

Around 4:35 a.m., a tow truck was parked on the right emergency shoulder on southbound I-95 in the area of State Road 112 and assisting a disabled white Cadillac.

Florida Highway Patrol told CBS News Miami that the tow truck driver — identified only as a White man — was standing outside of the disabled car when an oncoming gray Nissan SUV collided with his tow truck and struck him. He died on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan then abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Troopers are currently following up on leads to find them. FHP stated that this is an active criminal investigation.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 10:46 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

