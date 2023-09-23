Touching dedication at Sunrise park honors teen who gave his life trying to save another

Touching dedication in Sunrise park honors teen who gave his life trying to save another

SUNRISE — A touching dedication on Friday at Markham Park in Sunrise honored a teenager who gave his life trying to save another.

City officials demonstrated how to properly use life rings to help prevent drowning deaths. Sarah Perry created the Aden Perry Hero Life Ring initiative and set up the Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund to honor her son's legacy.

Aden, 17, died in April 2022 while trying to rescue another teenager after their vehicle crashed into a lake. Sadly, both teens lost their lives in the incident.

"In my way, I'm continuing his works," Sarah said. "And, it's my hope that every city — every waterway — will join on my mission."

Signs of the life ring posts feature QR codes that lead to information on swimming lessons and water safety tips. The plan is to eventually have the rings posted in 10 Broward County parks.