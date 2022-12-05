Aden Perry's family keeps legacy alive with 5K fundraiser

Davie 5K run in memory of teen who died trying to save another

FORT LAUDERDALE - A South Florida family who suffered an unimaginable loss is keeping the memory of their loved one alive all while giving back to the community.

On Sunday, the life of 17-year-old Aden Perry was honored during a fundraising 5K race at Vista View Park in Davie.

"My son was always helping his friends," said Aden's mother Sarah Perry.

He died while doing just that, trying to help.

Sarah Perry said her son wanted nothing more than to save the life of another teenager who crashed their car into a lake back in April. Aden jumped into the water to help, but tragically both teens lost their lives.

Perry said she would go on runs with Aden as a baby and as he got older they would walk together often, taking the time to bond.

"It was a priceless thing that we did. Up until that last walk we took that night when I lost my son," she said.

Instead of walking with her son, Perry said she is now walking with the community, putting together this race to raise money for young students.

"It just means a lot. Everybody who came today, every step that they took, everybody who signed up, you're helping me," she said.

Perry said because Aden always wanted to help others, she will continue to do the same, so no one ever forgets.

"This is my way of keeping his legacy alive. He was supposed to be my legacy but now I'm his," she said.

So far, the Aden Perry Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund has awarded 90 scholarships for educational tools.