Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen now next-door neighbors, report
MIAMI - Gisele Bündchen has purchased a $11.5 million luxury home next to her ex-husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady, according to an online report.
Bündchen new abode is said to have a home theater, a gym, a playroom for the kids and a dock in the rear- just like her ex. TMZ. reported.
The pair divorced back in October 2022.
"Tom knew Gisele was buying the house and it all has to do with co-parenting-- making it easy for the kids to go back and forth," according to TMZ.
