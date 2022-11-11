Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen now next-door neighbors, report

MIAMI - Gisele Bündchen has purchased a $11.5 million luxury home next to her ex-husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady, according to an online report.

Bündchen new abode is said to have a home theater, a gym, a playroom for the kids and a dock in the rear- just like her ex. TMZ. reported.

The pair divorced back in October 2022.

"Tom knew Gisele was buying the house and it all has to do with co-parenting-- making it easy for the kids to go back and forth," according to TMZ.