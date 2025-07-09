Toddler found dead in lake after hours-long search, Miramar police say

A 2-year-old child reported missing Tuesday in the Riviera Isles community was found dead in a nearby lake following an extensive search, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Police said officers, detectives and partner agencies responded to the area after receiving a report of the missing child.

The toddler's body was discovered hours later, authorities said.

Community mobilized in search effort

In a statement, police thanked Riviera Isles residents who assisted in the search by walking the neighborhood, using flashlights and sharing home surveillance video.

"Their swift action and willingness to help reflect the strength and unity of our Miramar community," the department said.

Investigation ongoing

The Miramar Police Department also thanked the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Pembroke Pines Police Department for their support, including the use of K-9 units, aviation and marine resources.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and urged residents with additional surveillance footage or information to contact the department's non-emergency line at 954-602-4000.