Toddler found dead in lake after hours-long search, Miramar police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A 2-year-old child reported missing Tuesday in the Riviera Isles community was found dead in a nearby lake following an extensive search, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Police said officers, detectives and partner agencies responded to the area after receiving a report of the missing child.

The toddler's body was discovered hours later, authorities said. 

Community mobilized in search effort

In a statement, police thanked Riviera Isles residents who assisted in the search by walking the neighborhood, using flashlights and sharing home surveillance video.

"Their swift action and willingness to help reflect the strength and unity of our Miramar community," the department said.

Investigation ongoing

The Miramar Police Department also thanked the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Pembroke Pines Police Department for their support, including the use of K-9 units, aviation and marine resources.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and urged residents with additional surveillance footage or information to contact the department's non-emergency line at 954-602-4000.

