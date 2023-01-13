South Florida Brrrr: Tips to stay warm during weekend artic blast

MIAMI - Sun-loving South Floridians who enjoy the heat will have to deal with some very cold weather over the weekend thanks to a front moving in on Friday.

Saturday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. However, with the wind chill it will feel like the upper 30s. Saturday afternoon highs will only be in the low 60s.

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said Sunday morning will be even colder. We'll wake to the low 40s along the coast and the upper 30s inland. Sunday afternoon highs will be pleasant in the upper 60s.

For those not used to the cold, who simply do not like it, there are some things you can do.

First, stay indoors as much as possible to keep warm. Make sure to check on friends, family members, and neighbors who are especially at risk from cold weather: young children, older adults, and the chronically ill.

If you're going to be outside, dress in multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing. Don't forget to wear a hat, scarf, and possibly gloves.

Eat well-balanced meals because they will help you stay warm and avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, as they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly. Instead, drink warm beverages like hot tea or hot chocolate.

Bring pets inside and out of the cold weather and heat your home safely. Those planning to use a fireplace or space heater should be very careful. Never use generators, charcoal grills, or gas grills indoors.

There is some good news for those who can't wait for the cold air to go. Monday morning we'll wake to temperatures in the 50s. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be milder in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Early to middle next week we'll gradually warm up.