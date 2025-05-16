Tinta y Café in Miami Shores serves up award-winning Cuban sandwiches and community vibes

In the heart of Miami Shores stands a coffee and sandwich shop that feels more like your favorite cousin's living room than a café.

Tinta y Café — Spanish for "ink and coffee" — has mastered what many restaurants struggle to achieve: a genuine connection with the community, served alongside exceptional Cuban-style cuisine.

Just ask the Gervin family.

"It's wonderful, it's warm, it's community, it's alive and it's vibrant. It's a great place," said Susan Gervin, a regular customer.

Her son, Adam Gervin, agreed.

"You can't get a better Cuban sandwich anywhere, and you can't get a better café con leche either," he said.

A family legacy served daily

Tinta continues the legacy started by founder Neli Santamarina 20 years ago. The café is now helmed by her daughters, Malu and Sachi, who manage the front of the house, while their cousin Carlos works his magic in the kitchen.

"I knew that Miami Shores needed something like this, and when my mom found this location, we were like, 'yes'," said co-owner Malu Statz. "The community really needed it and loved it so much that this location, in four short years, has done so well because of the community."

There's only one rule at Tinta y Café, posted prominently on the wall: "NO WIFI, NO LAPTOPS."

"No WiFi, no laptops—just for that reason, so you can come and enjoy the food and have a good time," explained co-owner Carlos Santamarina.

Stepped-up Cuban classics get Michelin attention

Tinta is so impressive that it received a Michelin mention this year.

Santamarina said their Madurito sandwich—made with sweet plantains, pork, Chorizo Cantimpalo, Swiss cheese, and more—is one of 16 sandwiches on the menu.

Their self-titled signature baguette sandwich features prosciutto, pork, Manchego cheese, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions. It's a stepped-up, "chefy" sandwich with fresh warm bread, tender meat, and melty cheese.

Other standout options include the Caleña sandwich, a well-balanced combination of turkey, prosciutto, and Manchego cheese.

Each sandwich offers a unique flavor profile—hearty, succulent, and crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The fresh-baked baguettes hold generous, high-quality ingredients that make every bite memorable.

Tinta y Café is open every day for breakfast and lunch, with weekday specials that keep loyal customers coming back for more.