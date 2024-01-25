Thousands of runners to take part in Life Time Miami Marathon, Half Marathon

Thousands to take part in Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon this Sunday

MIAMI - Thousands of runners from all over the world will lace up their shoes and take part in this weekend's Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

The race will begin at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami at 6 a.m. In the first 12.8 miles of the race, runners will cross the MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach and then head down the iconic Ocean Drive and Washington Avenue before crossing back toward downtown over the scenic Venetian Causeway. The course extends as far south as Coconut Grove. They then head back to downtown Miami for the finish line at Bayfront Park. All participants are completely off the course by 2 p.m.

To get to and from Miami Beach, drivers should use the Julia Tuttle Causeway from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual, so those taking part in the marathons are reminded to stay hydrated.

For the safety of those taking part, there will be a number of road closures.