Thousands of Broward properties added to updated FEMA flood maps

FORT LAUDERDALE - On April 13, 2023, a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event occurred in South Florida, bringing historic rainfall to the region. Fort Lauderdale suffered major damages after a monumental downpour flooded the city and surrounding areas.

Are you prepared for something like this? Many people apparently aren't. The Insurance Information Institute found that only 18 percent of Floridians have flood insurance right now. But that's likely to change with carriers like Citizen's Property Insurance now requiring homeowners in flood zones to carry policies.

In 14 years, Rodney Chin said he's never seen water reach his Miramar driveway. So he was surprised when the city told him he was now in a flood zone and may want to get flood insurance.

"It's not something you will rule out but you will give it serious consideration," said Chin.

Miramar is seeing major changes in its flood footprint due to a new updated map from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The agency regularly reboots its flood maps and for South Florida, they are based largely on rainfall amounts, storm surges, and canal locations.

In Broward County, 88,000 properties were added to flood zones.

Miramar has 25,000 more properties in its flood map, Pembroke Pines has expanded by 22 thousand properties, Fort Lauderdale has an additional 9,400 properties, and Hollywood has an additional 7,300 properties in their flood map.

Broward residents can check their properties here.

Miami-Dade residents can see their flood zone maps here.

"We live on a peninsula, there is water on every side, and flooding is a given," said Mimi Stroud, an independent insurance agent.

At Galleria International Realty on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, buyers can see what properties are for sale and what it can cost to insure, not just for wind damage but increasingly for flood damage.

"We need to educate everyone, it's not included in your standard homeowner's policy, there is a gap," said Stroud.

Homeowners with a federally backed mortgage will be required to get flood insurance by July 31st. If their property is on the new FEMA flood map it can be private flood insurance or coverage from the national flood insurance program.

"They have a maximum coverage of $250,000 for a home and contents of $100,000, so that's the limit but private insurance can go up to three or four million dollars for higher value homes down here," said Stroud

Here's how that adds up. The cost to insure a $500,000 home for flood damage in South Florida can range from $1,200 to $3,000 a year.

"To find the most competitive rate, shop as many carriers as possible. Carriers have different rates based on location and characteristics," said Stroud.

Chine, of Miramar, said he will be looking at his elevation and and how fast the water drains in deciding whether to get flood insurance. He does not have a mortgage and it isn't required

"You take your chances with all the weather changes you see on TV," he said.

No matter where you live in South Florida, FEMA recommends everyone get flood insurance. If you are included in the new flood map you are better off getting it now, because your rate will go up after July 31st.