Third person arrested in 2024 shooting death of 18-year-old in Oakland Park

BSO arrest three men in connection to death of Oakland Park teen

A third person wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of an Oakland Park man last August has been arrested, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Morris King Jr., 19, of Lauderhill, was taken into custody Thursday in Sunrise and charged in the death of 18-year-old Ammon Watson.

On August 24, Watson was fatally shot around noon in front of a family home at NW 21 Avenue and NW 28 Street.

When Broward Sheriff deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue arrived, they found Watson's body in the driveway.

According to investigators, the shooter ran up to Watson, shot him and then ran away.

Watson's family tells us his grandmother lives just a few doors down from where he was shot and killed.

"It's a great loss for them," said Jackie, who lives nearby.

The sheriff's office said that during the course of the investigation, King, 18-year-old Ta'Narine Hamilton and 22-year-old Khalil Elie were identified as suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests.

All three have been charged with one count of felony murder in the first degree.

"These three men were in some manner in some way involved in this murder so they do all face the same charge," said Miranda Grossman, BSO public information officer.

Hamilton was already in custody and Elie was arrested on June 16, according to investigators. BSO could not clarify what Hamilton was in custody for but court records show he was charged with capital homicide in October, roughly two months after Ammon was shot and killed.

Neighbors said they saw the three suspects with Watson in the neighborhood a handful of times before the shooting.

"I don't understand it, it was strange because they hung out they were all hanging out together," Jackie said.

Ammon's family tells CBS News Miami that he leaves behind a son, who was just three months old when he was killed. They just celebrated his first birthday.

"It is such a sad and tragic incident but hopefully it brings some peace to Watson's family, at least that these people are in jail," Grossman said.