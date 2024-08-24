Watch CBS News
Man found shot dead in South Florida driveway, police investigating

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was found shot dead in a Broward County driveway late Saturday morning.

Just before 12 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies and Fire Rescue were called out to a shooting near 2100 NW 28th St. in Oakland Park. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot dead in the driveway, BSO told CBS News Miami.

Deputies have set up a perimeter as BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide Units investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) if anyone has information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

