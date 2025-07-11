Third person arrested in 2024 shooting death of 18-year-old in Oakland Park

A third person wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of an Oakland Park man last August has been arrested, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Morris King Jr., 19, of Lauderhill, was taken into custody Thursday in Sunrise and charged in the death of 18-year-old Ammon Watson.

On Aug. 24, Watson was fatally shot around noon in front of his family's home at NW 21 Avenue and NW 28 Street.

When Broward Sheriff deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue arrived, they found Watson's body in the driveway.

According to investigators, the shooter ran up to Watson, shot him and then ran away.

The sheriff's office said that during the course of the investigation, King, 18-year-old Ta'Narine Hamilton and 22-year-old Khalil Elie were identified as suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Hamilton was already in custody and Elie was arrested on June 16, according to investigators.

All three have been charged with one count of felony murder in the first degree.