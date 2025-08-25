Thieves steal generator from Miami Diaper Bank's van, impacting thousands of families

Surveillance video shows two thieves on a bicycle stealing a generator from the Miami Diaper Bank's pink van, a loss the nonprofit says could affect thousands of South Florida families.

The theft happened outside the organization's Hialeah warehouse around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Video shows the thieves prying a box-like object from the back of the mobile pantry before riding away with the generator.

Essential tool for serving families in need

Gabriela Rojas, executive director of the Miami Diaper Bank, said the generator is essential for operating the van, which is used to distribute diapers to more than 30,000 families across South Florida, from Palm Beach County down to the Florida Keys.

Rojas said many families rely on the service because they cannot afford diapers on their own.

"They don't have to resort to reusing diapers or using other things like towels, toilet paper to have their child stay clean," she explained.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in two families in the United States struggles to afford clean diapers. In Florida, more than 640,000 families with children under the age of three are in need.

Cost of theft equals 12,000 diapers

Replacing the stolen generator will cost about $3,000. Rojas said that amount could have purchased 12,000 diapers, enough to help more than 250 families.

"We are lucky enough that they did not take the van," she said. "We would've had to cancel our distribution."

For now, the Miami Diaper Bank says it will have to reallocate funds to replace the generator. They hope the device is returned or that donors will step in to help cover the unexpected expense.

The Hialeah Police Department says it is investigating.