Fans pack South Florida dealership for chance to "Come on Down" on The Price Is Right

South Florida fans bring big energy to The Price Is Right auditions in Hollywood

It was a morning full of cheers, chants, and pure Price Is Right passion outside Toyota of Hollywood this Friday, where hundreds of enthusiastic fans lined up for their shot at game show glory.

Two lucky contestants will be chosen from the crowd and flown to Los Angeles for a chance to play on one of America's longest-running game shows. Producers say the final selections will take about a month and a half.

Cary Morales, a longtime fan, said the tradition runs deep: "I've been watching since 1980 when I got here. My parents are in their 80s and they still watch it. They don't speak English, but they watch the show every day."

Another hopeful added, "We come together as one on this show. Everybody stands a chance to win."

Some fans camped out overnight, including Anne Braxton, who arrived at 11:30 p.m.

"I arrived then because I've really been watching this for a long, long, long, long time," she said.

The excitement hit a peak when the crowd erupted into deafening screams of "Come on down!"—a signature line from the iconic show.

What producers look for in contestants

Among those in attendance was Rodney Jean, who auditioned last year and went on to win the Showcase Showdown.

"I won big on the show. I won $57,000 worth of prizes—two cars, a television, some camping equipment. It was amazing… the highlight of my life so far," he said.

CBS Miami's morning crew greeted fans at the event, which featured one-minute auditions inside the dealership. Each hopeful stepped in front of a black screen to show off their personality, energy, and Price Is Right spirit.

CBS Miami General Manager Kim Voet explained what producers seek: "They want huge personalities. They want a lot of enthusiasm and people that understand the show—and people that get excited about the number one game show in America, The Price Is Right."

Once the auditions are reviewed, two contestants from Hollywood will get their shot at the big stage in Los Angeles.