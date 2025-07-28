Come on down! Here's your chance to be on The Price is Right

Come on down! Join CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) at Toyota of Hollywood, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for your chance to become a contestant on one of America's favorite game shows, The Price is Right.

Here are the details you need to know before you arrive.

Where to go

The casting will take place at Toyota of Hollywood (1841 N. State Rd. 7, Hollywood, FL 33021) inside the Toyota of Hollywood showroom. Complimentary admission will be provided to contestants at the Price Is Right table outside of the taping area. All participants must check in at the registration table before being eligible for taping. No purchase is necessary.

Eligibility

All contestants must be United States citizens and living in the United States. Contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of the application and must meet these additional eligibility requirements.

Registration

Download, sign and bring along this video release. When you arrive, bring this release to the registration table outside the designated taping area. All participants will need to register before they can audition. Extra copies will be available on the day of. However, to ensure a timely process, CBS Miami encourages participants to fill out the form ahead of time.

Audition process

Each participant will get one minute to audition in front of a camera. To help you prepare, casting producers have put together these casting tips.



Audition tips:

Be enthusiastic: Producers want to see energy and excitement from the audience.

Producers want to see energy and excitement from the audience. Be yourself: Don't try to be someone you're not. Be genuine and let your personality shine.

Don't try to be someone you're not. Be genuine and let your personality shine. Don't be afraid to be loud: Being loud and energetic can help you stand out.

Being loud and energetic can help you stand out. Have fun: The producers want to see that you are having a good time.

The producers want to see that you are having a good time. Don't be overly aggressive: While enthusiasm is good, avoid being pushy or rude.

While enthusiasm is good, avoid being pushy or rude. Be knowledgeable (or at least appear to be): While you don't need to be a pricing expert, a little bit of knowledge about common household items can help.

While you don't need to be a pricing expert, a little bit of knowledge about common household items can help. Don't bribe the producers: It's not a good idea and won't help your chances.

It's not a good idea and won't help your chances. Cheer for everyone:

Even if you're hoping to be picked, cheer for everyone who gets called to "come on down". t Toyota of Hollywood!