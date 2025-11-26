Thanksgiving will be soggy for South Florida as rain, storms move in

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a soggy Thanksgiving Day holiday across South Florida.

Spotty rainstorms will move across both Miami-Dade and Broward counties on Wednesday afternoon and evening. There will be a break in the overnight and early hours of Thanksgiving Day before the storms increase during the afternoon and early evenings.

The thousands of runners participating in the Turkey Trot will wrap up their race on Thursday morning before the rain.

Across South Florida, residents should move their holiday meal celebrations indoors.