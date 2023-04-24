Teqball has growing number of fans in South Florida

MIAMI -- Teqball is one of the fastest growing sports you've probably never heard of. And yet, it's been around for longer than you think - 2012 to be exact, but what is it exactly?

Think of it as a mixture of tennis table and soccer, except you can't use your hands or arms.

The Teqball tour made a stop recently in Miami, a sport you might've seen stars like Neymar play from time to time. Even so, it's not exactly the most known game.

A teqball game in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The sport includes plenty of average Joe's and former soccer players, like Barna Kovacsfi.

"It was five years ago I think when I saw one of your attachments on Facebook federation was the recruiting professional players and their job was to promote the sport," Szécsi said. "I was playing professional soccer (and) I had come back to the United States and I was looking for the next thing for me."

For Greco, it's been a successful ride to the top.

She's currently one of the top three female players in the world and practices as often as she can; including some time with her doubles partner, who also happens to be her fiancé.

"It's a lot of fun but we butt heads a lot, we know each other very well," U.S. Teqball player Frankie Diaz said. "We spend 24 hours a day together, so it's a dream to play with her but also the relationship... you get mad at each other, you let it go, but it's been interesting, but it's been great."

When learning how to play the sport itself, the hardest part can easily be the curved table.

Grecoo said it can take a professional athlete, months to get it down and an average person, years.

"It's captivating," CEO of Teqball USA Ajay Nwosu said. "It's not everyday you get to be part of a legacy. It's gender neutral as well. At the same time, it's non-contact. So whether you are an expert soccer player or a novest, it's unbelievable."

While the sport continues to grow in the U.S., efforts to see it in the Olympics expand as well.

"I think that would be a massive breakthrough," Barna said.

