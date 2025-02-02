Watch CBS News
Local News

Tens of thousands of runners participate in Life Time Miami Marathon, each with their own unique stories

By Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

Life Time Miami Marathon brings runners from around the world
Life Time Miami Marathon brings runners from around the world 01:43

MIAMI — The Life Time Miami Marathon brought tens of thousands of runners from around the world this weekend and each participant had their own unique story to why they ran on Sunday.

Farouk Gomati recovered from Guilin-Barre syndrome, a condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness that can affect most of your body. It happens when your immune system attacks your nervous system.

He spent months in the hospital and he was wheelchair-bound. 

"I had to re-learn how to walk, how to speak, how to breathe," Gomati said.

He ran in the Miami Marathon for the first time, which was his goal after he recovered. 

"I was active but never a runner," Gomati said. "This is a promise I made to myself when I was in a wheelchair."

The Miami Marathon has stories in every group of the race. They started at 6 a.m. and ran from Bayside Marketplace to South Beach and back to Midtown Miami. Crossing the finish line was an emotional event for many. 

Joey Gibbs became paralyzed after a dirt bike accident when he was 11 years old. Seventeen years later, he's taken up marathons to keep him active. 

"I really didn't know what to expect when I first got hurt," he said. "One of my high school coaches got me into it and it kind of just went from there."

Gibbs pushes to break his previous time every year — that reminds him to follow a simple motto.

"Just keep living life," he said. "That's all it is."

Steve Maugeri
steve-maugeri-headshot-1.jpg

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.