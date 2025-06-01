Temperatures should remain in the 80s across South Florida with a chance of afternoon storms

Rainy season in South Florida begins Sunday with strong wind and storm warnings

Rainy season in South Florida begins Sunday with strong wind and storm warnings

Rainy season in South Florida begins Sunday with strong wind and storm warnings

You may want to waterproof your Sunday afternoon plans as storms and gusty winds move through South Florida.

TODAY: Scattered showers and isolated strong storms are expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. While not everyone will receive rain, some storms may contain damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

South Florida weather forecast rain accumulation chart for Sunday, June 1, 2025 CBS News Miami

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be possible between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The main concern will be the flood risk, as much of Broward and Miami-Dade counties are under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. Heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon, possibly impacting the evening work commute.

NOTE: It's possible that an additional NEXT Weather Alert Day will be necessary for Tuesday, as there is another level 2 flood risk on Tuesday. Stay tuned for those updates!