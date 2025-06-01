Temperatures should remain in the 80s across South Florida with a chance of afternoon storms
You may want to waterproof your Sunday afternoon plans as storms and gusty winds move through South Florida.
TODAY: Scattered showers and isolated strong storms are expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. While not everyone will receive rain, some storms may contain damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be possible between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The main concern will be the flood risk, as much of Broward and Miami-Dade counties are under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. Heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon, possibly impacting the evening work commute.
NOTE: It's possible that an additional NEXT Weather Alert Day will be necessary for Tuesday, as there is another level 2 flood risk on Tuesday. Stay tuned for those updates!