Watch CBS News
Local News

Temperatures should remain in the 80s across South Florida with a chance of afternoon storms

By Shane Hinton

/ CBS Miami

Rainy season in South Florida begins Sunday with strong wind and storm warnings
Rainy season in South Florida begins Sunday with strong wind and storm warnings 03:41

You may want to waterproof your Sunday afternoon plans as storms and gusty winds move through South Florida. 

TODAY: Scattered showers and isolated strong storms are expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. While not everyone will receive rain, some storms may contain damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.

rain-accumulation-0601.png
  South Florida weather forecast rain accumulation chart for Sunday, June 1, 2025 CBS News Miami

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be possible between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The main concern will be the flood risk, as much of Broward and Miami-Dade counties are under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. Heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon, possibly impacting the evening work commute.

NOTE: It's possible that an additional NEXT Weather Alert Day will be necessary for Tuesday, as there is another level 2 flood risk on Tuesday. Stay tuned for those updates! 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.