Teen swim instructors welcome new Florida law that extends work hours for 16, 17-year-olds

Teen swim instructors take advantage of new Florida labor laws allowing more work hours

MIAMI — For Gissette Cuevas, teaching kids how to swim at OcaQuatics isn't just a job — it's a way to make a difference.

"I think it's great teaching them lifelong skills," Cuevas said.

And since she loves the job, she may get to spend more time doing it. A new state law took effect on July 1, allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to work more than eight hours a day on holidays and Sundays. Gissette and her fellow swim teachers say they may take advantage of it since it's the summer.

"They are always good with the hours and I could always work more shifts," Gissette said.

"It gives us the opportunity to grow as employees but also as people growing our skills teaching children," said swim instructor Jaime Villalba, who is 17.

Her Regional Manager says this bill allows them to schedule more swimming lessons, which is a vital service in Florida since the sunshine state often leads the country in child drownings per year.

"With this new law we definitely want to make sure we utilize our team members and have more classes so we have safer swimmers coming into our pools," Regional Manager Eaniela Canchon.

There's more flexibility in the summer since school is out. But during the school year, there's a cap of 30 hours per week for 16 and 17-year-olds. But that can be waived by parents guardians and a school Superintendent.

This is one of two jobs for Gissette, she says during the school year she may want to log more hours since she says her senior year can rack up expenses.

"It's very expensive with all the field trips and the portraits and everything in general," Gissette said.

Canchon says about 40 percent of OcaQuatics instructors are teenagers, so this bill could help them schedule more classes on Sundays, which she says are usually the busiest days of the week.