Teen injured in shooting near Homestead in critical condition, officials say

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition early Friday after he was shot in a neighborhood near Homestead, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 283rd Street and Southwest 140th Place, west of the Florida Turnpike and just north of Biscayne Drive.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a person yelling and arrived to find the teenager lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies urge community help

"We're talking about someone's kid, someone's child," Miami-Dade Deputy Joseph Peguero said.

"We're reminding this community even if you review your camera or anything later on, if you have anything that may seem suspicious, a vehicle fleeing the area, or somebody running away from the area, we are urging you to contact us immediately."

Peguero added, "It is early on in the investigation to tell you if it was isolated. It's unknown what actually occurred and why this victim was shot."

Investigators said three people were detained for questioning. The sheriff's office has not released a description of the shooter.

Neighbors react to violence

Tyrone Payne, who lives nearby, said the incident made him think about his own family.

"So when I come home and I see this, it's disturbing and it makes me want to pay more attention to where my kids are going, what they're doing, who they're hanging around, what kind of situations they're getting into," Payne said.

"I am worried about the safety of my own children and I would want them to be safe where they are. Anything that leads to violence or a misunderstanding is a concern and I want to do everything to ensure their safety. This makes me think oh man this could have happened around my house."

He added, "I have a lot of sympathy and empathy. All I can really do is pray that he makes a full coverup and that he remains safe after this."

Payne said he was praying the teen makes a full recovery.

Friends describe victim as "a good kid"

One of the victim's friends told CBS News Miami that the teen is "a good kid" and said they had worked together with a church group and on a team cleaning people's homes. He said he hopes he will be okay.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).